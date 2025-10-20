Suspect who killed Telangana constable shot dead at hospital

An accused in the killing of a police constable in Telangana’s Nizamabad town was shot dead by police on Monday when he allegedly tried to escape from a hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Shaik Riyaz, who was undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad, allegedly snatched a weapon from policemen on duty and tried to escape.

Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy said that, as per the information received from the local police, Riyaz tried to escape by attacking the police again. He had snatched a weapon from the police and tried to open fire on the police, dying in the attempt by the police to stop him, he said in a statement.

The DGP said Riyaz, on Sunday, attacked a citizen named Asif, who was helping the police in arresting him, and seriously injured him. Asif is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya and senior officials visited the hospital.

Riyaz, a habitual offender who had escaped after stabbing to death a police constable two days ago, was arrested on Sunday.

He was captured near Sarangapur under the limits of Nizamabad Town 6 Police Station by a police team with the help of Asif.

The Nizamabad Police Commissioner had stated that the accused was caught alive. He denied that there was any encounter.

The official clarified there was no truth in reports being circulated on social media that police fired on Riyaz.

A police team had reached Sarangapur following a tip-off that Riyaz was hiding there in a shed. On seeing the police, he tried to escape. However, Asif, who was present nearby, tried to catch him.

Riyaz tried to attack Asif with a knife. The police team managed to capture Riyaz after surrounding him. Both Riyaz and Asif sustained injuries in the scuffle, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A constable was allegedly stabbed to death by Riyaz after the latter was caught in connection with a bike theft case in Nizamabad on the night of October 17.

Constable E. Pramod, 42, along with his nephew, went to arrest Riyaz. Pramod was riding the bike while his nephew was pillion-riding, and the accused was made to sit between them.

The 24-year-old accused suddenly attacked Pramod with a knife. When the latter’s nephew tried to prevent him, the accused stabbed him as well. Two aides of Riyaz came on a bike and took him away. Though a sub-inspector tried to stop them, they attacked him as well.

An injured Pramod was shifted to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors. His nephew was undergoing treatment.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the DGP had ordered a manhunt for the accused.

Police subsequently launched a massive hunt for Riyaz. Nine teams were formed to track him down.