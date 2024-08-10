Swachadanam-Pachadanam: 2.75 lakh saplings distributed in 5 days

Hyderabad: To enhance cleanliness and greenery in the city, the five-day ‘Swachadanam-Pachadanam’ (Cleanliness-Greenness) programme concluded on Friday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) distributed 2.75 lakh saplings and planted over 64,000 saplings. On Friday, city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilata Shobhan Reddy, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, and Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain planted saplings at the University College of Science in Masab Tank. The Mayor emphasised that keeping the city clean and green is everyone’s responsibility and urged citizens to continue supporting the cleanliness-greenness initiative.

According to the GHMC, during the five-day programme, plantations were completed in 4,643 meters of median areas and 68.86 km of avenue plantations, and 802 parks were cleaned. The GHMC removed over 4,853.78 tonnes of garbage and 4,306.68 tonnes of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste across its limits. Additionally, 1,214 km of roadsides and medians were cleared.

The officials visited a total of 2,137 colonies across the city, and a Parichayam programme was organised among 71,271 households. A total of 1,005 SATs were assigned to shops, commercial areas, and RWAs. Additionally, 102 GVPs were removed, and 4,820 GVPs were cleared. The cleanup efforts also included 551 community halls, 253 graveyards, 625 educational institutions, and 214 weekly market committees were formed. In health-related efforts, anti-larva operations were conducted in 304,113 houses, fogging was performed in 1,830 colonies, and at 25 lakes. Over 2,765 stray dogs were sterilised, and 1,572 unsterilised dogs were identified. Additionally, 639 people were involved in feeding dogs at 465 feeding areas.

In lakes, over 80.9 tonnes of solid waste and 98.9 tonnes of C&D waste were removed from lakes and waterbodies, and 145 GVPs were also cleared. Moreover, 2,350 awareness meetings on digital door numbering and 938 SLF meetings were conducted. In the engineering wing, the officers desilted 93.034 km of drainage, filled 646 pot holes, and cleared 211 stagnation points.