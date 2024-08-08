Swachadanam–Pachadanam Day-3: GHMC lifts over 3,053 tonnes of garbage

Hyderabad: As a part of ‘Swachadanam – Pachadanam’ (cleanliness-greenery), a five-day programme, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, the third day of the city-wide initiative, lifted over 3,053.58 tonnes of garbage and 2,668.15 tonnes of C&D waste across the GHMC limits. The campaign is to enhance cleanliness and greenery in the city.

The GHMC officers visited 1,152 colonies across the city; 1,24,069 plants were distributed, and 34,783 saplings were planted. Over 2,973 meters of median plantations and 45.91 km avenue plantations were taken up.

A ‘parichayam’ programme was organised among 44,468 households. As many as 709 STPs were attached to shops, commercial stretches, and RWAs; 73 GVPs were sacked, and 3,105 GVPs were cleared. Also, 346 community halls, 143 graveyards, and 387 educational institutions were cleaned, and 135 weekly market committees were formed.

Anti-larva operations were covered in 1,88,109 houses, fogging in 1080 colonies, and 19 lakes. Over 1,731 stray dogs were sterilised, and 1,132 unsterilised dogs were identified. About 307 people were found feeding dogs in 323 feeding areas.

Over 56.2 tonnes of solid waste and 67.7 tonnes of C&D waste were removed from lakes and waterbodies, and 83 GVPs were cleared. Moreover, 1,113 awareness meetings on digital door numbering, 583 SLF meetings were conducted.

The engineering wing officers desilted 51.534 km of drainage, filled 488 potholes, and cleared 142 water stagnation points.