Swanky new Sectt to have slew of high-tech facilities

Hyderabad: The new BR Ambedkar Secretariat building will be equipped with high tech security installations, including heavy police forces in and around the premises. 300 CCTVs, special command control centre, body and baggage scanners will also be installed. Special police, city police, and traffic police would be deployed to monitor the security of the new building round the clock.

As the state government already decided to inaugurate new Secretariat on February 17, state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday held high level review meeting on the security arrangements in the new state administrative headquarters. Top police officials informed the CS about the security arrangements with three companies of Telangana Special Police and 300 officials drawn from the city police officers in addition to 22 officials from the traffic wing were also allotted.

Special arrangements were made to monitor the visitors to the secretariat with special identification cards. Like in corporate companies, visiting permission cards will be issued to the visitors. Two fire tenders with 34 staff will be deployed in the secretariat. Fire safety will be given top priority in the new building. No visitors will be allowed on the 6th floor which is completely allotted to the Chief Minister's office.