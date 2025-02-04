T-Hub, ITFA sign MoU with Turkey

Hyderabad:Hyderabad-based start-up incubator T-Hub and Indo-Turkey Friendship Association (ITFA) has entered an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkey to bolster innovation, trade, and cultural exchanges between India and Turkey.

According to officials, the MoU seeks to unlock vast opportunities for startups, corporations, and other stakeholders. The collaboration will aim to bridge the innovative ecosystems of both nations, which are emerging as global economic and technological leaders.

The MoU establishes a framework for cross-border mentorship, market access, and collaborative events in sectors such as IT, software, pharma, defines, aerospace, cyber security, and renewable energy.