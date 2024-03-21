  • Menu
T-SAT to air special live programme on TET

Hyderabad: T-SAT network Chairman Venugopal Reddy announced that T-SAT network channels will organise a special programme to create awareness about the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) exam, which is scheduled from May 20 to June 3.

The special live broadcast programme will be aired from March 21, running from 3 pm to 4 pm. The first day of the live programmes organised by the experienced faculty will feature an awareness programme on the subject of chemistry. Candidates appearing for the TET examination are advised to clear their doubts through special live broadcast programmes covering ten subjects over ten days. Along with the live broadcasts, the recorded syllabus will also be available on the T-SAT app and YouTube, along with T-SAT expert channels. For any queries, candidates can contact 040 23540326, and 1800 425 4039, said a senior officer.

