Take a relook at bill on Delhi government: Vinod Kumar to Centre

Hyderabad: Expressing deep concerns regarding the recently proposed Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday demanded the Centre to reconsider the Bill and respect the essence of the Constitution and the principles of democracy.

In a statement issued here, he said the proposed Bill effectively weakened the authority of the elected government in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD). This move, if allowed to pass, would undermine the democratic mandate given to the elected representatives and is in direct contradiction to the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

‘Article 1 of the Indian Constitution clearly states that India shall be a Union of States. The Constitution, in its wisdom, provides for a federal structure, where power is distributed between the Union and the States. The elected governments in the States are granted certain rights and responsibilities to ensure effective governance; the NCTD holds a unique position with features similar to that of a State, as acknowledged by Article 239AA’, Vinod Kumar said

He said the LG was a nominated post, representing the Central government's interests in the NCTD; granting him sweeping powers over administrative matters poses a serious threat to the democratic mandate given to the elected government by people of Delhi. The elected representatives must be empowered to make decisions concerning the welfare of the citizens they represent. Granting absolute control to the LG not only undermines the elected government's authority, but also weakens the federal structure of the country.

He referred to the Supreme Court verdict reaffirming the powers of the Delhi government over administrative services in the NCTD. ‘The proposed Bill appears to nullify the apex court’s verdict. Such a move raises questions about the government's respect for the judiciary and undermines the principle of checks and balances that are crucial for a thriving democracy’, he said.

The BRS leader said if the Bill is allowed to pass, it may set a dangerous precedent, opening the door for the Centre to interfere in the affairs of other States as well. ‘Such an approach could lead to a gradual erosion of States' sovereignty and hinder their ability to make decisions that best suit their unique requirements.’