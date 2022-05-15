Taparia Tools shines at IndoMach Industrial & Machinery Expo–2022

Hyderabad: Taparia Tools is an ISO-9001 accredited company, participated in the IndoMach Industrial & Machinery Expo– 2022 at HITEX Exhibition Centre Hyderabad along with Raman tradings as partner,from 13th May to15th May 2022between 11 pm to 7 pm where by Taparia Tools had displayed their New & Old Product Ranges.

MD D. P. Tapariaji & Manoj Shingala Sales Officer, from Taparia Tools Mumbai office were present for the get together meet to answer the technical aspects of Taparia products.

During the Get-Together meet one to one interaction as well as queries of the retailers were taken care off.

Taparia Tools believes that Hand Tools is an extension of a Human Hand.Taparia has always been in the forefront of taking their products to the tier – 2 cities as they acknowledge the contribution of these cities in building the nation India.

With the opening up of the market after the lockdown it has become all the more important for manufacturers to enter into the tier 2 markets & educate the end users on the cutting edge advantages of technologically upgraded new products like T socket wrench, Hydraulic Trolley Jack & Jack stand, Grease Gun Barrel, VDE Pliers, Bi- Metal Hole saw, Torque Wrenches (Professional) & also a wide display of products such as Steel Files, Hammer Drills, Plastic Tool Box with Organizer, TCT Wood cutting Circular Blades, Bit Driver Set & Diamond Blades along with their other existing product ranges were displayed at the Get Together Meet. TAPARIA Tools last a lifetime. One is Safe, Sure, Efficient & Economical with Taparia Tools.

The responses to the exhibits were very encouraging & lot of enquiries have been raised by the users in this market. All the upgraded products were well accepted & appreciated by the end users. Distributors/Retailers, Importers, Exporters, Industrial Suppliers of various industries participated in this exhibition. It was indeed a perfect platform to reflect on the future hand tool requirements for various industries.