Task Force Committee meets to fast-track stalled NHAI & MoRTH projects in TG

Hyderabad: A Task Force Committee was constituted on Thursday to resolve inter-departmental hurdles delaying NHAI and MoRTH projects in the state.

The first meeting of the committee was chaired by R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at Secretariat. It focused on key issues such as forest clearances, utility shifting, land acquisition, and departmental coordination. Officials were directed to act promptly on long-pending clearances related to irrigation, water supply lines, high-tension electrical lines, and mining permissions.

The meeting also addressed critical project-specific issues in Warangal-Khammam (NH-163G), the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Greenfield Corridor, and the Kalwakurthy–Srisailam elevated corridor. The Minister assured intervention with relevant departments, including discussions with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to push for swift approvals of pending NoCs.

The Minister noted that coordination between departments would be the defining factor in the success of the Task Force. He emphasized that such reviews will now be held regularly to fast-track progress and resolve bottlenecks proactively.

Highlighting the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project, he called it ‘a crown jewel for Telangana,’ expressing hope that works would commence within the next few months. He informed that land acquisition for the northern section was nearly complete, and the upgrade to a six-lane road had slightly delayed the project.