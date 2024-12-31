Task Force cracks whip against adulterated milk product unit in RR

Rangareddy: Following reports of alleged adulterated milk selling openly in the market, the Task Force team of State Food Safety Wing on Monday carried out a raid at a milk production unit in the Rangareddy district and seized the same, allegedly after finding various violations.

The surprise inspection triggered panic among the other milk product-selling shops and units in the district, as shutters of many of such shops were later found closed out of the blue.

A task force team comprising assistant food controller V Jyotirmayi, accompanied by food inspectors P Rohit Reddy, P Swathi, Jagannath, and Sivashankar Reddy, on Monday made a surprise visit to a milk products manufacturing centre at Pasumamula village of Abdullapurmet mandal in the district and allegedly found multiple violations during the raid. According to the officials, the Milk Products Centre is being run as All Rich Dairy Private Limited (white brand milk and curd) without proper license from the FSSAI, the licensing authority, and selling the product suppressing one or more required details regarding the products.

The authorities also found that the milk and milky products are being prepared using corroded machinery and in a completely unhygienic environment.

“The unsafe products, supposed to be supplied in the market, are being stored in the same refrigerators where harmful chemicals were also placed. The roofs of cold storage rooms were found obsolete while the uncapped milk and yogurt cartons were found placed in an unhygienic corner in the unit. Besides, pans and utensils being used to prepare the milk products were also found placed in arguably unhygienic State,” the official informed. The task force team later issued notices to the owner of the unit imposing sections under the FSS Act 2006. The officials seized several edible items like ghee and flavoured milk after finding that they had not carried any authorised labels and details pertaining to public safety measures. “The seized stuff carries 280 kgs of ghee packets worth Rs 1,68,000 and 350 kgs of cream extracted from milk. Besides, the officials also confiscated 850 kgs of harmful caustic soda worth Rs 22,750 and destroyed the same on the spot on suspicion of being used in preparing milk products,” the official maintained.

On further suspicion, the officials said that they have collected the samples of the milk and ghee found in the unit and sent them to the lab for testing. “If found adulterated, strict action will be taken against them,” the official warned. “Telangana Food Safety Task Force will take strict action against adulteration of food products in the interest of public safety. Criminal cases will be booked against businesses failing to adhere to the rules and operating without proper permissions. If required, such units will be seized," warned V Jyotirmayi, team head, State Food Safety Task Force.