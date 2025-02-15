  • Menu
Task Force seizes 600 kg noxious chicken wastage, nabs 2

Task Force seizes 600 kg noxious chicken wastage, nabs 2
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team along with Sanitary Officer of Cantonment, Secunderabad conducted raids at ‘SSS Chicken Shop’ and ‘Ravi Chicken Shop’ at Anna Nagar and Arjun Nagar, Begumpet, Secunderabad and seized noxious chicken. One M Bhasker (34) and Botta Raveendar (24) were arrested and 600 kg of frozen and stored noxious chicken wastage and bones were seized. According to police, Bhaskar was resident of Indiramannagar, Rasoolpura, Begumpet. He was running SSS Chicken Shop at Arjun Nagar, Rasoolpura. The other respondent Raveender was also a resident of Indirammanagar and running Ravi Chicken shop at Anna Nagar, Balamrai.

Police said they both hatched plan to sell months-old chicken wastage, bones to needy fast food centres, wine shops at lower prices than market rates.

Freezing chicken wastage and bones over a long period results in the chicken becoming noxious, creating health hazards to those who eat them. Police appealed to the public to be cautious while purchasing chicken at unhygienic shops. They advised people to be cautious while eating chicken at fast food centres and at stores near wine shops.

