- Purandeswari announces BJP membership registration program from September 1
- AstroJudge’s New Podcast Will Change How You See Astrology—And Yourself!
- Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week Join Forces for the Largest Energy Convergence Event of 2024
- 'Actions have consequences': EAM Jaishankar says era of uninterrupted dialogues with Pakistan over
- Governor has given us time for meeting on Saturday, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
- People have to choose between terrorism & peace: Union Minister on J&K polls
- Health Ministry urges people to adopt organ donation as a way of life
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka
- 14 dead in Mali road accident
- Will be happy if promoted, says Karnataka HM amid rumours of CM change
Tasva Opens Hyderabad Flagship with Naga Chaitanya
Tasva, the wedding and occasion wear brand by ABFRL and Tarun Tahiliani, unveiled its flagship store in Himayatnagar, Hyderabad, with a grand celebration. Spanning 4,823 sq ft, the store promises to redefine men’s fashion with a blend of tradition and modernity. The launch featured superstar Naga Chaitanya and designer Tarun Tahiliani, highlighting the store’s connection to Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage. The store’s design reflects India’s history while catering to contemporary tastes, offering a curated collection for festive and wedding occasions. Tasva’s expansion into Hyderabad marks its commitment to bringing quality Indian wear to discerning customers.
