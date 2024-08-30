  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Tasva Opens Hyderabad Flagship with Naga Chaitanya

Tasva Opens Hyderabad Flagship with Naga Chaitanya
x
Highlights

Tasva, the wedding and occasion wear brand by ABFRL and Tarun Tahiliani, unveiled its flagship store in Himayatnagar, Hyderabad, with a grand...

Tasva, the wedding and occasion wear brand by ABFRL and Tarun Tahiliani, unveiled its flagship store in Himayatnagar, Hyderabad, with a grand celebration. Spanning 4,823 sq ft, the store promises to redefine men’s fashion with a blend of tradition and modernity. The launch featured superstar Naga Chaitanya and designer Tarun Tahiliani, highlighting the store’s connection to Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage. The store’s design reflects India’s history while catering to contemporary tastes, offering a curated collection for festive and wedding occasions. Tasva’s expansion into Hyderabad marks its commitment to bringing quality Indian wear to discerning customers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X