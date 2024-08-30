Tasva Opens Hyderabad Flagship with Naga Chaitanya

Tasva, the wedding and occasion wear brand by ABFRL and Tarun Tahiliani, unveiled its flagship store in Himayatnagar, Hyderabad, with a grand celebration. Spanning 4,823 sq ft, the store promises to redefine men’s fashion with a blend of tradition and modernity. The launch featured superstar Naga Chaitanya and designer Tarun Tahiliani, highlighting the store’s connection to Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage. The store’s design reflects India’s history while catering to contemporary tastes, offering a curated collection for festive and wedding occasions. Tasva’s expansion into Hyderabad marks its commitment to bringing quality Indian wear to discerning customers.

