TCS and Yashoda Hospital host Run4Health to celebrate World Health Day

Hyderabad: On a bright and cheerful Sunday morning, the Hitech City campus of Yashoda Hospital witnessed a show of energy and enthusiasm as over 8,500 TCS employees came together for the TCS - Yashoda Run4Health, a 5K walk to mark World Health Day.

The event, held on 13 April, was inaugurated by Dr Abhinav G of Yashoda Hospital, along with V Rajanna, President of TCS. Rajanna not only started the run but also led from the front, completing the 5K walk alongside his colleagues.

Before the event began, participants engaged in an energising warm-up session led by a senior physiotherapist from Yashoda Hospital, setting the tone for the spirited morning ahead.

The initiative explained the growing focus on employee well-being and the importance of maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle. It also served as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the corporate and healthcare sectors in promoting public health awareness.