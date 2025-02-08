Live
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
Just In
Teacher scarcity can be mitigated through digital interventions: OU V-C
Hyderabad: Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, emphasised on the digital readiness for educators at the valedictory...
Hyderabad: Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, emphasised on the digital readiness for educators at the valedictory session of the two-day workshop on "Embarking on the Digital Frontier – Tools for Enhancing MOOCs Experiences."
The workshop, aimed at equipping educators with digital tools to enhance Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), and witnessed enthusiastic participation from faculty members across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other States.
Professor Kumar Molugaram highlighted on the urgency for educators to embrace continuous learning and digital transformation in teaching methodologies and also urged faculty members to be solution-oriented rather than merely identifying challenges, highlighting that MOOCs and platforms like SWAYAM play a crucial role in bridging the gap between traditional and digital education.
“The scarcity of quality teachers can be mitigated through digital interventions, and it is time for educators to adapt to the evolving landscape of online education,” he stated. Professor JB Nadda, Director of CEC, New Delhi, praised Osmania University and the organising team for their meticulous planning and execution of the workshop.