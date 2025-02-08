Teacher scarcity can be mitigated through digital interventions: OU V-C

Hyderabad: Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, emphasised on the digital readiness for educators at the valedictory session of the two-day workshop on "Embarking on the Digital Frontier – Tools for Enhancing MOOCs Experiences."

The workshop, aimed at equipping educators with digital tools to enhance Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), and witnessed enthusiastic participation from faculty members across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other States.

Professor Kumar Molugaram highlighted on the urgency for educators to embrace continuous learning and digital transformation in teaching methodologies and also urged faculty members to be solution-oriented rather than merely identifying challenges, highlighting that MOOCs and platforms like SWAYAM play a crucial role in bridging the gap between traditional and digital education.

“The scarcity of quality teachers can be mitigated through digital interventions, and it is time for educators to adapt to the evolving landscape of online education,” he stated. Professor JB Nadda, Director of CEC, New Delhi, praised Osmania University and the organising team for their meticulous planning and execution of the workshop.