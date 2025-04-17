  • Menu
Tech Generation Summer Camp 2025 – Held at Nihoc The International School

Tech Generation Summer Camp 2025 – Held at Nihoc The International School
Highlights

Learnorama Technologies Pvt. Ltd. held a press meet today at Nihoc The International School, Peerzadiguda, Hyderabad, to launch the Tech Generation Summer Camp 2025 — a pioneering multi-city initiative aimed at providing students aged 4 to 15 years with a perfect blend of technology, creativity, and adventure.

Hyderabad: Learnorama Technologies Pvt. Ltd. held a press meet today at Nihoc The International School, Peerzadiguda, Hyderabad, to launch the Tech Generation Summer Camp 2025 — a pioneering multi-city initiative aimed at providing students aged 4 to 15 years with a perfect blend of technology, creativity, and adventure.
The event was graced by Mr. Sampath Reddy Thigulla, General Secretary, and Ms. Nisha Paryani, Principal of Nihoc The International School. Dr. Padala Karthik Reddy, Business Head of Learnorama Technologies Pvt. Ltd., addressed the media, highlighting the unique structure and impact of the program.
The summer camps will be conducted in three cities with the following venues and dates:
Hyderabad:
Nihoc The International School, Peerzadiguda – May 2 to May 31
Suprabhat Model High School, Nacharam – April 30 to May 30
Waxsan International School, Balanagar – May 1 to May 31
Vizag:
St. Ann’s School, Madurawada – April 30 to May 30
Mahabubnagar:
Mount Basil High School – May 1 to May 31
The camp curriculum includes Artificial Intelligence, Coding, Machine Learning, and adventure-based learning such as horse riding, photography, DJ mixing, dance, Public Speaking Skills, chess, life skill sessions and many more.
Speaking at the press meet, Dr. Karthik Reddy said, “We are not just teaching tech; we are building a generation that learns fearlessly, explores creatively, and grows confidently.”
The press meet concluded with strong interest from both print and electronic media, marking a promising start to this transformative educational journey.
For more details, visit www.learnorama.in or call 98498 56143






