Tech integration into education must to meet global standards: TGCHE Chairman

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Prof. V Balakista Reddy stressed the importance of integrating technology into education to meet global standards, given the 21st century's challenges.

He was addressing as the chief guest after inaugurating a three-day national conference on Indian Knowledge Systems-2024, hosted by Osmania University, attended by distinguished speakers and scholars from across the country.

The conference inaugurated on Monday will conclude on October 30, aimed at exploring the intersection of traditional Indian educational philosophies and modern technological advancements.

Prof Reddy highlighted the need for educational institutions to adopt innovative teaching methods while preserving the rich heritage of the Indian education system, which has long been a beacon of holistic learning and knowledge dissemination.

In specific relevance to digitalisation, he penned down the term “Covidisation”, which has greatly impacted and influenced the world over, and he mentioned that the 21st century belongs to Asian countries and, more prominently, to India.

Prof Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, welcomed the participants and underscored the university's commitment to fostering discussions on traditional knowledge and contemporary educational practices.

Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, Tirupati, contributed valuable insights into the relevance of ancient wisdom in the contemporary rapidly changing educational landscape. The conference will have a series of panel discussions, workshops and presentations, allowing scholars and educators to exchange ideas and best practices.

Participants of the event will explore how Indian Knowledge Systems can be harnessed to enhance learning experiences and prepare students for future challenges.

This initiative is hoped to be a significant step towards bridging the gap between ancient knowledge and modern education, fostering a deeper understanding of India's educational heritage. This event was attended by Prof. Jagat Bhushan, Prof. B Sudhakar Reddy, Laxman, Murali Manohar, Prof. Ghanta Ramesh, Prof. Ravindranath and Prof. Mrunalini. During the event, the TGCHE chairman released several books on the ancient Vedic knowledge systems.