Techies take to setting up libraries in neglected government schools across TS

Hyderabad: Ensuring that every child has the opportunity to access a library and develop an interest in reading is crucial. However, numerous government schools, particularly in districts, lack such facilities. In an effort to establish libraries in government schools, a group of tech professionals from the city, along with passionate young individuals, have stepped forward to set up libraries in rural areas. Their mission is to bridge the gap and provide access to educational resources for students in underprivileged communities.



Vinay Vangla, an IT professional, who started the initiative of setting up libraries in rural areas, said “In today’s modern era, there is a concerning decline in children’s reading habits. Recognising that reading is crucial for acquiring knowledge and that books nourish our minds and stimulate our thoughts; it is disheartening to find that many government schools lack sufficient books to establish a library. In response to requests received on Twitter from district government schools seeking assistance, I reached out to the headmaster of a government primary school in Nirmal. It became apparent that the students at that school were in need of books to enhance their knowledge. To address this issue, we launched an initiative with the support of like-minded individuals from the Gated Community My Homes, who joined us in organising a collection drive.”

Vihanga, resident of My Homes, said “Libraries play a vital role in the progress of knowledge, yet numerous schools in Telangana lack well-equipped libraries. Upon learning that a school in Nirmal was in need of a library, we initiated a week-long drive to collect a substantial number of books and essential stationery items from students. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and we achieved significant success in our endeavor to gather resources for the school. This collective effort reflects the community commitment to enhancing educational opportunities and fostering a love for reading among students.”

The drive successfully gathered approximately 400 books, enabling us to fill four racks and establish a small library in the school. Witnessing the joyous smiles on the students' faces was incredibly rewarding, as they now have the opportunity to explore a wide range of books. This library will serve as a catalyst for their hard work and help them pursue their dreams. Encouraged by this positive outcome, we have ambitious plans to expand our efforts and set up libraries in other district government schools in the coming days, added Vinay.