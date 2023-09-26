Technical Advisor to Defence Minister Satish Reddy joins "Green India Challenge "

Former DRDO Chairman and Technical Advisor to Defence Minister Dr G Satish Reddyparticipated in Green India Challenge today. Accompanied by Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar, the top notch defence Scientist Mr Satish Reddy planted saplings at Doctors Scientist Hostel in Secunderabad.

"Pollution is the most dangerous substance in this world today. Plastic and pollution emitted from the vehicles are playing a big havoc to the Earth. A situation has arisen where lakhs of crores are pumped into the research to free the world from pollution. The alarming situation has led to admitting of one person from every house to the hospital for medical treatment. Pollution is not only damaging natural resources like Air and Water but also ruined every aspect of everyone's life. The prevailed situation forced to spend Billions of Dollars to discover livable places on other planets. The only solution to address the increasing pollution is massive plantation and create awareness on environment. My heartfelt congratulations to Santosh Kumar for taking up such a big task of nationwide plantation programme through Green India Challenge. It is every one's responsibility to join and make Santhosh Kumar's endeavour for Green India a big success.

Santosh Kumar said that it is a delightful moment that Satish Reddy, who made India proud in science and technology in defence sector, joined Green India Challenge and planted saplings. Satish Reddy's inspirational words will definitely encourage many to take part in the plantation programme.

Green India Challenge founder members Raghava, Karunakar Reddy and other scientists participated in this programme.