Techsonance 2025 website launched at OU

Hyderabad: Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University, officially launched the Techsonance 2025 website on Thursday.

According to OU officials, Techsonance 2025, the annual national-level technical symposium organised by the Department of Electrical Engineering, University College of Engineering (A), Osmania University, is set to take place on March 21 and 22 and on that regards the website was launched.

Marking a momentous milestone, this 25th edition coincides with the Electrical Engineering Department’s 75-year journey, making it a grand celebration of innovation and technical excellence.

