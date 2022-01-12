Telangana: 119 test COVID-19 positive at IIT Hyderabad campus

Hyderabad: As many as 119 people including the students and staff tested positive for COVID-19. All those who were found to be infected with the virus have been put under quarantine in the campus.



All the students, professors who are infected with the virus are said to be suffering from mild symptoms and are in stable condition. It is known that the students of the campus has involved in the preparation of special sanitizers, masks and COVID-19 kits with the researches. There are around 250 faculty and 4,000 students in the campus.

Three days ago, around 22 students of Kakatiya Medical College have been tested positive for COVID-19. The health officials conducted rapid antigen test on 280 students after some students showcased mild symptoms of COVID-19. When the reports arrived, 22 students were found to have infected with the virus.

The students who tested positive have been put under home isolation or shifted to hostel rooms.