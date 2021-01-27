Telangana: 2 killed in road accident at Shamshabad

Two people were killed including a woman in a road accident which occurred at Shamshabad on Wednesday. The woman was hit by a biker who then crashed the vehicle into an electric pole. The two were dead on the spot.

The Shamshabad police said that the biker was in a drunken state when the incident took place. They registered a case and shifted the bodies to hospital morgue. The victims are yet to be identified.

On Tuesday, a man was killed and his wife was injured after their car went out of control and rammed into a moving truck on the Outer Ring Road at Abdullapurmet.

M Sharath Kumar who died on the spot is said to be an architect and was residing at RNS colony in Boduppal. The incident occurred when he was returning home along with his wife M Jyoti after attending a function at a client's place in Kothapet.