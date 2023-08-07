Telangana a role model for other States: Akbaruddin

Hyderabad: AIMIM legislature party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi today said the Telangana State had become a role model for other States in the country by achieving inclusive, integrated and harmonious development. He said the State had developed in all spheres within nine years.

Akbaruddin Owaisi initiated a short discussion on the formation of Telangana State in the State assembly and the progress made in the State. Speaking on the occasion, he said the State government stood by the youth of Hyderabad, who died in the Jaipur train shooting by an RPF constable. He said the State government’s move had sent a great message to the country that it would always take care of all its citizens. He thanked the State government, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao for their prompt response on the issue.

Akbaruddin said the people in the State were living peacefully and added that there was no room for any clashes in the State. He said the Telangana government was providing free 24-hour electricity to the farmers and added that it was also providing safe drinking water under its Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Owaisi said Telangana was developing in double digits. He said the Kaleshwaram project, Shadi Mubarak and residential schools’ schemes were yielding tremendous results in the State. He said all the States of the country should learn from the development being done by the CM in the State.