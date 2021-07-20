Top
Telangana: ABVP seeks deferment of EAMCET

Highlights

The State ABVP on Monday represented to TS-EAMCET Convener Prof Govardhan seeking postponement of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (EAMCET) entrance test, in view of its dates clashing with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITSAT) exams.

Hyderabad: The State ABVP on Monday represented to TS-EAMCET Convener Prof Govardhan seeking postponement of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (EAMCET) entrance test, in view of its dates clashing with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITSAT) exams. It said more than two lakh students will appear for EAMCET from August 4 to 10 in the State while the BITSAT will also be held from August 3 to 9.

The ABVP State technical convener Thota Srinivas, co-convener Karthik, Kukatpally joint secretary Roshan, JNTU leaders Sai Varshit, Nagraj, and Murali told the convener that the slot booking for BITSAT had opened from July 17 but the slot booking for August 3, 7 and 8 were filled by the end of the day leaving slots only for August 4, 5 and 6. "Students are facing problems preparing for both entrance tests on same dates. As a result, they are not able to appear for them," the representation stated.

