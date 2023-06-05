Telangana achievements in electricity ‘revolutionary’, say officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has achieved revolutionary achievements in the field of electricity; today the glory of Telangana as the only State to provide uninterrupted 24-hour power to all sectors and free to agriculture is now spreading across the country.

According to officials, no single government has solved the problem of electricity in 60 years of administration. There were predictions that if Telangana is granted statehood there would be darkness. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao achieved revolutionary successes in the power sector. The farmer doesn’t have to worry about electricity or water supply being cut; no fear of burning motors. It is getting wet till the end. The government is spending Rs 12,000 crore annually for free electricity for the welfare of farmers.

The officials said there was no such thing as crop holiday or power holiday in Telangana. That is why the Telangana model has become a topic of discussion across the country now. The installed power generation capacity was increased from 7,778 mw in 2014 to 18,453 mw now. Solar power production increased from 74 mw to 5,741 mw. Telangana is leading in solar power generation in the country, they added.

The government adopted a three-pronged strategy to develop the power sector. Improved internal efficiency in the organisation, the plant load factor has been increased and losses in distribution are being avoided. Construction of new lines has been done. This made it possible to supply and absorb electricity from anywhere in the country. The government has built new power stations to solve the problem permanently.

The construction of Yadadri Ultra Mega Power Plant by TS Genco in Damaracherla, with a production capacity of 4,000 mw, has reached the final stage; soon it will be operational.

The officials said the Telangana power companies made great strides in improving production as well as supply. The distribution system has been strengthened with the construction of sub-stations, installation of transformers, distribution transformers and construction of new lines at a cost of Rs.22,502 crore. Telangana is ahead in per capita consumption of electricity.

Telangana is the only State which provides 24-hour free electricity to agriculture by providing a subsidy of Rs 36,890 crore for free supply from 2014-15 to 2021-22, spending Rs 39,321 crore for strengthening power and distribution systems.

The officials said after emergence of Telangana the agriculture landscape has changed in the last eight years with pro-agriculture policies. Telangana is the only State in the country which is providing free power supply to 26.96 lakh agri electricity consumers for 24 hours.

The officials said the peak demand of 14,160 mw is also being met. Industries which were facing difficulties due to power holiday are now working fully with 24-hour supply. Workers are getting continuous employment. The State has become number one in the country in terms of per capita electricity consumption growth.