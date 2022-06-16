Telangana among Top-10 global startup ecosystems

Hyderabad: Telangana government's initiatives to promote the state as an industry and investment-friendly destination for startups was yielding desirable results. Telangana is ranked among the top 10 in the global ecosystem in affordable talent and top 15 in global ecosystem in 'bang for the buck' and Asian ecosystem in funding.

The 2022 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) by Startup Genome, launched in London Tech Week reports: "The youngest state is one of the top 10 global ecosystems in affordable talent and in terms of funding, it is ranked among the top 15 in Asian ecosystems.

"The research is clear. India's startup ecosystems are on the rise. Telangana is at the forefront of this growth driven by strong infrastructure, exceptional talent and proactive state government. We are honoured to work with the T-Hub Foundation to highlight Telangana's thriving innovation community," Marc Penzel, Founder & President of Startup Genome said. The report said: "In terms of knowledge, which measures innovation through research and patent activity, Telangana is ranked among the top 20 Asian ecosystems. The T state also is among the top 25 Asian ecosystems and top 15 Asian emerging ecosystems in performance, which evaluates the value created by tech startups from exits and funding."

The report includes a ranking of the leading140 ecosystems, continental insights, and founder-focused articles from thought-leading experts.

The Startup Genome worked closely with Telangana startup ecosystem builder T-Hub to showcase the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the State in the GSER 2022. The GSER is the world's most comprehensive, data-driven research on startups with 280+ entrepreneurial innovation ecosystems and 3million startups analyzed.

The report disclosed that Telangana's startup ecosystem has created $4.8 billion value from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021. It quoted access to talent and policy incentives as reasons a startup should move to Telangana and said that AI, BigData and Analytics, LifeSciences and Agritech sectors are highlighted for their density of talent, support resources, and startup activity. T-Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao said, "Telangana is at the forefront of building a world-class innovation ecosystem through a mix of passionate entrepreneurs, high-quality talent availability, supportive government policy, and access to capital. The startup community has experienced phenomenal growth across a range of sectors especially Life Sciences, AI, BigData, Analytics and Agritech."

The Telangana ecosystem has over 6,500 registered startups, including four unicorns and several startups building products and services at a global scale.

T-Hub, one of the country's largest startup enablers, plays a pivotal role in building a robust startup and founder ecosystem in partnership with corporates, academia, investors, government and other ecosystem players.

Telangana startups also benefit from access to numerous local investors, including Hyderabad Angels, Anthill Ventures, Sri Capital, Endiya Partners, and Indian Angel Network.