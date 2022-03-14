Telangana Archery final team selected

Ibrahimpatnam: The Telangana Archery Association on Sunday organised the Senior Inter-District Archery Championship and Telangana State Archery Final Team Selection Process of both men & women was held at Guru Nanak Educational Institute in Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday.

Through this selection process a total of 24 players were selected as the best players. Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Archery Association president Anil Kamineni said that all the selected players will represent Telangana State for the 41st NTPC National Championship to be held in Jammu and Kashmir from March 21 to 30.

Anil Kamineni also congratulated the players from Telangana who came from every district and wished them to grow as national level players in the future as well.

Gurunanak Education Institue vice-chairman Gagandeep Singh Kohli, managing director of Educational Institutions HS Shainy and members of the Archery Association were also present.