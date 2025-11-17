  1. Home
Telangana Assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad inaugurates sub junior National Judo Championship 2025-26

  • Created On:  17 Nov 2025 9:14 PM IST
The inaugural ceremony of the "Sub Junior National Judo Championship 2025-26" took place at LB Stadium, with Shri Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Speaker of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly, serving as the chief guest.

The event marks an important milestone in promoting judo among young athletes across the nation. Participants from various states are set to showcase their skills in this prestigious championship, highlighting the growing popularity of the sport in India.



