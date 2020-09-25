Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemns AP Minister Kodali Nani's remark

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar found fault with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y Jaganmohan Reddy, for being silent on the objectionable comments of Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao, aka Kodali Nani.

The Karinagat MP on Thursday reacted to the ongoing issue related to the rule that non-Hindus have to submit a declaration to enter into Tirumala temple.

Without taking the name of the AP CM, he said, "Hindus across the country have been reacting to the objectionable comments made by certain leaders (of YSRCP). Leaders with a responsbility to restrain such persons observing silence is sending wrong messages into the people," he warned.

He said that it is unfortunate to see politics is being played and controversies are created upon the faith of the crores of devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala. He said political interference into the religious beliefs and traditions of people.

Traditions, customs and beliefs have been coming down from times immemorial. It is for the heads of different mutts and spiritual leaders to look into the issues and make course corrections. It is not good for the political leaders wade into such issues, he said.

Adding, the BJP MP said that it is condemnable act on the part of those making objectionable comments targeting the Hindu faith.

Without taking the name of the AP minister, the BJP State chief said, it would not be good for those leaders in the power to lose their restraint and make intemperate statements.

He also lashed out at the AP minister making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP MP said that some leaders have adopted it as their style statement to make irresponsible statements. The State BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy demanded the AP CM to suspend Kodanli Nani from the cabinet. He said, "behaving like a goonda while continuing as the member of the State cabient is not acceptable."

He also demanded stringent action against the AP Minister as per the law for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus.