Telangana BJP delegation meets Governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: A delegation of State BJP leaders on Tuesday met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and sought her intervention against the backdrop of attacks on the first and second day of 'Rythu Bharosa Yatra' of party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

In a memorandum the BJP said that it holds Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for the attacks. It said that the CM goaded his cadre to obstruct the tours of BJP leaders, indirectly inciting them to resort to violence.

"As a person holding a constitutional position, preaching, provoking and inciting violence is a clear misuse of power and a desecration of the Constitution. The CM's statement and actions, coupled with the inaction of the police, point to breakdown of law and order machinery in the State", the leaders said.

The delegation claimed that the attacks on Bandi's tour were orchestrated with directions from the higher-ups in power, while the police failed to restrain the TRS cadre pelting stones and eggs.

Later, BJP national vice-president DK Aruna told the media that KCR was not able to digest the victory of BJP candidate Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad. To divert people's attention, he was blaming the Centre alleging that it was not procuring paddy. "The whole issue is procurement of paddy harvested during kharif and not Rabi.", she contended.

BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman alleged that the law and order in the State was deteriorating, as the TRS was resorting to suppressing the Opposition. He dubbed

the TRS government undemocratic and autocratic. He claimed procurement of paddy during the current kharif was not an issue anywhere in the country. He asked the CM why he was trying to project it as a burning issue in the State.

Eatala charged that the CM turned Emperor Nero while farmers were worrying about sprouting and discolouring of paddy due to occasional showers. He claimed that farmers from the district of the Agriculture minister were going to a neighbouring State to sell paddy. He asked whether the government and the Civil Supplies Corporation did not have funds to procure paddy.

Legislators Raja Singh, M Raghunandhan Rao, former MP Garikapai Mohan Rao, former MLC and TN co-in charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLA Dr G Vijayarama Rao, national executive member Perala Sekhar Rao, and State general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar were part of the delegation.