Telangana: Bonalu festival begins with much fervour in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad is geared up for the Ashada Bonalu festival from today. The festivities will begin with the presentation of a Bonam to Golconda Jagadambika goddess today. As part of the festivities, a procession will take place from the Langar Houz to Golconda and the ministers Indrakaran and Talasani Srinivas Yadav will present the silk robes to the goddess.

Meanwhile, Secunderabad Ujjain Mahakali Ammavari Bonalu would be held on 25th and 26th followed by Old City Lal Darwaza Mahankali Ammavari Bonalu will be held on August 1 and 2 and the festival will end on August 8 in Golconda.

The government has already decided to hold the Bonalu festival grandly this year as the celebrations were halted last year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Authorities have also made arrangements to that extent.

Chief Minister KCR wished the people of Telangana on the occasion of the beginning of the Bonalu festival. The chief minister said the festival is a symbol for the 'Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb' of the 'sabbanda varnas. "With the blessings from the Mother Goddess and the state government's determination, the Telangana State became Annapurna (who offers food) to the entire country," he said.