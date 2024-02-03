Telangana cabinet meet today on Budget, key decisions expected

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convened a cabinet meeting on Sunday to take some crucial decisions ahead of the budget session of the Telangana Assembly, which begins in the second week of February. The cabinet is likely to give its nod to the implementation of two more of the six guarantees. The schedule for the budget session will also be finalised in the cabinet meeting.

The government was planning to implement the distribution of cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 to the poor and the free supply of 200 units of power to the white ration card holders in the current month.

The cabinet would also finalise the present vote on account of the budget session and the schedule. Tentatively, the session would begin with the Governor's joint address to the State Assembly and Legislative Council on February 8. The government was mulling over introducing a vote on account on February 10.

The session will run for five days, starting on February 12. The Census Bill, White Paper on Irrigation, and debate on corruption in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme will be on the main agenda during the session.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the CM will take some more important decisions to woo some sections in the cabinet meeting, official sources said.