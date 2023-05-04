Telangana: Car creates ruckus at Alwal in Hyderabad, one dies, three injured

A young woman created havoc with her car in the Alwal police station area of Secunderabad leaving one dead and three others injured. In this accident, sugarcane juice cart and tiffin center cart on the side of the road along with a bike were completely destroyed. The incident took place at Subhashnagar on Military Dairy Farm Road in Alwal.



Going into details, Shivani (26) from Kanajiguda works as a software engineer. Shivani, who had gone out with a new car last night, was heading towards the military dairy farm from Tirumalagiri. As a man came in front of the car she who was driving applied accelerator instead of brake, which caused the car to lose control and hit the side of the road.



Shivani was first hit a person, then a sugarcane mission cart on the side of the road and a current pole hit the Tiffin Center and also hit the Swiggy delivery boy who was standing on his bike next to the pole, injuring him badly. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, however, he died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police arrested Shivani and registered a case on the incident and started investigation.