Telangana CEO asks DEOs to lay special focus on electoral rolls

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj has asked the District Electoral Officer (DEOs) to pay special emphasis on pending voter registration applications and take appropriate measures to dispose of them instantly and instructed the DEOs to analyse polling stations with the highest number of gender issues and show special focus on 80 plus and third gender cohorts.

Vikas Raj reviewed the latest position on receipt, disposal and pending of Form 6, 7 and 8 on the revision of electoral rolls process through video conference with DEOs on Monday.

The CEO also instructed DEOs to speed up the process of generation and printing of EPIC cards, pay special focus on identification of expenditure sensitive constituencies and Expenditure Sensitive Pockets and to conduct frequent meetings of District Intelligence Committee. He requested to focus on SVEEP activities in urban areas to ensure enrolment of all eligible citizens in the electoral rolls. Vikas Raj emphasised to send weekly seizure reports and to lay special stress to get in contact with all PWD pensioners and to mark them in the electoral roll to enable them to request for assistance during the poll. The CEO also issued instructions to revise and update the District Election Management Plan (DEMP). The CEO also requested to identify unique polling stations like oldest, with highest voters and with any specific feature.

The GHMC Commissioner briefed all DEOs about various SVEEP activities being taken up in GHMC. The CEO requested all DEOs in the large urban areas to replicate these activities in their districts and also take up other innovative activities. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Lokesh Kumar, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Sarfraz Ahmad and others were present.