Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute on Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to the brave warriors who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day. In his heartfelt message, the Chief Minister expressed deep condolences to the families of the fallen heroes.
Revanth Reddy highlighted the invaluable role of police officers, stating that they are not only the symbol of sacrifice and service but also pillars of support for society. He emphasized that while fulfilling their duty, police personnel are always at the forefront of helping the community. The CM's dtunderscored the dedication and commitment of the police force in safeguarding peace and security across the state.
The state marked the occasion with several events, honoring the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the nation.