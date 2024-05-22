  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Visits Tirumala Srivari Temple with Family

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Visits Tirumala Srivari Temple with Family
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with his family members paid a visit to the Tirumala Temple on Wednesday morning. They were welcomed by...

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with his family members paid a visit to the Tirumala Temple on Wednesday morning. They were welcomed by TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, who made special arrangements for their darshan.

In the morning, Revanth Reddy performed his grandson's tonsure ceremony before proceeding for the VIP break darshan at 8.30 am. Accompanied by his family, the CM took part in the darshan and sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

The CM expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him during the visit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X