Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Visits Tirumala Srivari Temple with Family

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with his family members paid a visit to the Tirumala Temple on Wednesday morning. They were welcomed by TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, who made special arrangements for their darshan.

In the morning, Revanth Reddy performed his grandson's tonsure ceremony before proceeding for the VIP break darshan at 8.30 am. Accompanied by his family, the CM took part in the darshan and sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

The CM expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him during the visit.