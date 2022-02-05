Telangana CS, DGP inspect arrangements for PM Modi’s visit to Ramanagari

Hyderabad: State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, State Director General of Police, Mahender Reddy held a review meeting on the arrangements made and inspected the premises of Ramanagari on Friday.

The two top officials along with the Additional DGs Jitender, Intelligence ADG Anil Kumar, Cyberabad PC Stephen Ravindra and other senior officials of different departments inspected different places in the Jeeyar Ashram.

The officials took stock of the functioning of the command control centre established and arrangements of the CCTV.

The officials have inspected the arrangements by the departments of fire safety, energy, sanitation, besides, the helipad where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be landing today evening. The officials have also inspected the security arrangements in place at the guest house where PM Modi will stay briefly. The officials told that the SPG allowed persons only will have to accompany the PM during his visit. They visited the Yagnya Sala and received the prasad from China Jeeyar Swamy after the completion of Purnaahuti. Later, the visited the Samshabad Airport to inspect the arrangements made.