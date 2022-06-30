Telangana delicacies set to tickle taste buds of BJP meet delegates

Hyderabad: Mouth-watering Telangana delicacies are going to tickle taste buds of delegates attending the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to be held in the city.

The Telangana BJP leaders have made arrangements vegetarian food for the delegates, who would be staying in the city for next few days. There will be a Telangana special for a day during the meeting, when they would taste the famous State dishes.

According to party leaders, the delegates would be served Telangana food on July 3. The menu includes 'Ambali', 'Sakinalu', 'Jonna Rotte', 'Gharelu', 'Sarva Pindi', 'Murkulu', 'Pachi Pulsu', 'Dosakaya Pappu', 'Ulava Charu', 'Mamidikaya Thokku', 'Chikkudukaya Kura', 'Alugadda Kurma' along with the regular menu.

On the first day of the meeting, the party leaders have arranged food of all varieties for the attendees. They would be provided the food which they consume in their States, said a BJP leader.

The NEC is scheduled to be held on July 2 and 3 followed by public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party leaders, who are slated to attend the NEC, have already started coming to the city. Party president JP Nadda would be coming on July 1. Other important leaders, including several CMs , Union ministers would be here on July 2.

According to the party leaders, the leadership has asked them to strictly adhere to vegetarian food. "Most leaders in North Indian States would be fasting during the 'Ashada Masam' hence we have been asked to maintain vegetarian food. We are not even using eggs in the menu," said the BJP leader.

There would be 'Satvik Ahaar' for about 100 delegates. "There would be a few delegates who would not consume onion and garlic during their fasting. For these delegates the satvik food will be served," he said.

The visiting leaders would also be taken to various tourist spots in the State.

They would be taken to Statue of Unity, Bhagyalakshmi Temple, Ramappa Temple, Yadadri temple, Srisailam. The tourism committee has made arrangements for transportation of delegates.