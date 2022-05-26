Telangana emerges as india's quality seed hub

Hyderabad: The annual event, Seed Mela – 2022, was organised by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on the campus in Rajendranagar, and simultaneously other 18 research institutes across the State on Tuesday. The mela was formally launched by Kondabala Koteswar Rao, chairman, Telangana State Seed Development Corporation and Dr V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor, PJTSAU, K Hanumanthu, special commissioner, Department of Agriculture.

Addressing the participans on the campus, Koteswar Rao said the State has become the country's quality seed production hub. It provides seed to 7-8 States. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wants to make Telangana the seed hub for the entire world. On this lines a thrust has been given to quality seed production and provision of international standard infrastructure in the State.

He pointed out that under the able & visionary leadership of the CM, Telangana is the only State to provide adequate irrigation water facility and timely inputs. "It envisages several resources for farmers for doubling their income."

While delivering the guest of honour address, Hanumanthu appreciated the university for organising the mela at an appropriate time before the monsoon and 'Rohini Karthi'. He stated that seed is the hope of farmers as well as carrier of technology. The PJTSAU produced seed has the highest demand among farmers because of its quality and affordable price.

Dr Praveen Rao in his presidential remarks said it is a matter of pride for PJTSAU that in the last seven years it released 51 varieties in several crops. Of them 16 varieties have become popular in other States and released for commercial cultivation. He emphasised the need for developing agricultural technology or a variety which must mitigate the risk and reduce the cultivation cost.

"Ultimately it should enhance income of formers. With constant efforts of scientists, the State has achieved highest productivity in all crops, higher than the national average," he said. There is a need to educate farmers on effective management and utilisation of water and natural resources and increase the soil fertility by enhancing the carbon organic matter. We should encourage farmers to adopt crop diversification in the State, Rao added.

During the mela, a farmer-scientist interactive session was arranged to address farmers' quarries on different aspects of selection of quality seed to sowing of seeds and harvest. A large number of farmers, scientists, and students, attended. Seeds of different crops will be sold at all 18 research centres of PJTSAU across the State till stocks last.