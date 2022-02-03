Telangana falling short in growth goals

Hyderabad: Although the Telangana Government has claimed that the State was ahead of all others in many developmental parameters, the Economic Survey-2021-2022 released by the Union Government had disclosed that Telangana was lagging behind in achieving some goals.

According to the report, the growth in the services sector registered very low in Telangana. The neonatal mortality rate has increased. The use of improvised sanitation facilities and the use of clean fuel facilities have also gone down. The Survey report said the unemployment rate remained the same in the last two quarters of 2021. In the services sector, Telangana had reported minus 3.94 per cent growth of the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) in 2020-2021. The growth in the Services sector in 2019-2020 was 5.69 per cent. In 2018-2019, it was 7.91 per cent. The contribution of the services sector in the growth has declined for three years. Among all sectors, the services sector was the top job provider.

The survey report also revealed that the neonatal mortality rate (deaths per 1000 live births) has increased despite the government claiming that it had improved medical infrastructure in the hospitals. The neonatal mortality rate is said to be at 20 between 2019 and 2021. There were only 16.8 deaths out of 1000 live births between 2015 and 2016.

However, the government succeeded in reducing the infant mortality rate and under five-year mortality rate.

Infant mortality in 2019-2021 was at 26.6 as against 27.7 in 2015-2016. The under-five mortality rate was reduced to 29.4 per 1000 live births from 31.7. The proportion of households using sanitation facilities and clean fuel for cooking has reduced. The report said that the population living in households using improved sanitation facilities was down to 52.3 per cent from 76.2 per cent between 2015 and 2020. Households using clean fuel for cooking also went down to 67.3 per cent from 91.8 per cent.



On the positive side, the government succeeded in reducing unemployment to some extent. In the first two quarters of 2020-2021, the unemployment rate was at 15.4 per cent. In the last two quarters, it was 10.6 per cent. Officials said that the corona pandemic played havoc in creating new jobs. The unemployment rate will come down to single digit before the end of the current financial year, they said.