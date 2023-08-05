Telangana gets Rs2.65L crinvestments in 8 years

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has so far given approvals to around 24,000 business proposals with an overall investment of Rs 2.65 lakh crore in the past eight and half years under the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS) Act, said E Venkat Narsimha Reddy, Vice Chairman& Managing Director of TSIIC(Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation).

He was addressinga gathering after inaugurating HIPLEX, International Plastic Expo 2023, here on Friday. As the chief guest, he appreciated the organisers for hosting such a big expo. He asked the stake holders of plastic industry to partner with the State government in the growth story. He also suggested the exhibitors to visit the industrial parks in the city to have firsthand experience on the developments.

Narsimha Reddy further said, “TS iPass Act is a landmark decision of the Government of Telangana. It provides speedy processing for the issue of various licenses required for setting up industries. The first plastic park in the city is completely sold out. For the second one, the TSIIC is ready to provide the land. The TAAPMA can develop all issues related to allotment to enable them to accommodate the MSMEs.”

HIPLEX is South & Central India’s biggest Expo underway in the city at HITEX. This four-day exhibition comes after eight years in a new avatar in the place of the previous version IPLEX. The organiser - Telangana and Andhra Plastics Manufacturers Association (TAAPMA) is a 54 years old trade body. It was founded in 1969. It has 12,500 members of which 10,000 are from Telangana and 2,500 from AP. D Chandra Sekhar, Addl Development Commissioner, MSME Development and Facilitation Office, (MSME-DFO) Government of India, Ministry of MSME; and other officials attended the event.