Telangana Government appoints Prof R Limbadri as TSCHE Chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed Prof R Limbadri, a senior professor at Osmania University, as the Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday. This marks Limbadri’s third consecutive year serving as the Chairman of TSCHE.

Additionally, Prof SK Mehboob, a professor in the Botany Department of Osmania University, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman and will hold the position for a three-year term.