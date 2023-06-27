Live
- Bengal Panchayat Polls one killed. Clashes at Dinhata
- Madikeri: Forest officials capture rogue pachyderm
- John Goodenough, Lithium-ion Batteries creator, dies at 100
- Kurnool: Villagers stage road blockade demanding to resolve water problem
- Three students goes missing in Visakhapa
- Patanotsavam: Campaign rolled out to promote reading among school students
- Kurnool: Students take ‘no to drugs’ pledge
- Petrol and diesel prices today are stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 27 June 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on June 27
- Leopard scare haunts Atmakur villagers
Telangana Government appoints Prof R Limbadri as TSCHE Chairman
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed Prof R Limbadri, a senior professor at Osmania University, as the Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday. This marks Limbadri’s third consecutive year serving as the Chairman of TSCHE.
Additionally, Prof SK Mehboob, a professor in the Botany Department of Osmania University, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman and will hold the position for a three-year term.
