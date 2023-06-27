  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Telangana Government appoints Prof R Limbadri as TSCHE Chairman

Telangana Government appoints Prof R Limbadri as TSCHE Chairman
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed Prof R Limbadri, a senior professor at Osmania University, as the Chairman of the Telangana State...

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed Prof R Limbadri, a senior professor at Osmania University, as the Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday. This marks Limbadri’s third consecutive year serving as the Chairman of TSCHE.

Additionally, Prof SK Mehboob, a professor in the Botany Department of Osmania University, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman and will hold the position for a three-year term.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X