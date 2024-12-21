Telangana Government Bans Benefit Shows for Films After Sandhya Theater Incident

The Telangana government has made a sensational decision. It has been decided that permission will no longer be granted for benefit shows for films, as was done previously. This announcement was made in the Assembly today by Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy. The Assembly sessions are currently underway.

CM Revanth Reddy spoke earlier in the Assembly sessions regarding the Sandhya Theater stampede. He said that the arrest of the film actor led to a widespread fuss.

He claimed that Allu Arjun acted irresponsibly in the incident. He mentioned that permission was not granted for the film hero to attend Sandhya Theater. On the second day, the Sandhya Theater authorities applied for permission. He stated that the police had denied permission in writing on the third day. However, Allu Arjun and the heroine arrived on the fourth day without permission. CM Reddy pointed out that while the hero could have arrived in a car, watched the film, and left quietly, they instead did a road show, which led to the stampede. Tragically, a mother died while holding her child, and her son survived.

Earlier, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy had stated that there was no possibility of granting permission for benefit shows in the future. Today, with the government's official announcement in the Assembly, it is clear that benefit shows for Telugu films in Telangana will face difficulties moving forward.