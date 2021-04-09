Telangana government has decided to to increase Covid testing

Hyderabad: In a move to contain the rapid spread of the second wave of corona virus, the Telangana Government has decided to increase the Covid tests manifolds by establishing RT-PCR Centres in every district in the State. This decision was taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao soon after the video conference conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers of all States on Thursday. The CM also appealed people aged 45 years and above to go for vaccination.

The CM held a high-level review with officials and discussed the hurdles facing in conducting a greater number of corona tests.

Appealing people to maintain social distance and strictly follow safety norms mainly wearing masks and the use of hand sanitizers, the CM instructed the authorities to set up test centres in Gadwal, Wanaparthi, Khammam, Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Bhongir, Jangoan and Vikarabad. Adequate RT-PCR kits would be supplied to all testing centres ensuring the majority of people undergo tests. KCR instructed DGP Mahender Reddy to strictly enforce the mandated wearing of masks in public places and impose Rs 1,000 fine if anyone found violating the safety norm.

He also asked the Medical and Health department to make arrangements for 100 per cent vaccination of all Frontline Warriors working in Police, Sanitation, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Revenue and RTC and send the status report on vaccination every day to the higher authorities. KCR wanted the completion of vaccination to all warriors within a week.

