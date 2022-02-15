Telangana Government sets 3-month deadline for GHMC to complete development works

Hyderabad: The State government officials on Tuesday gave a three months deadline to complete all the pending development works taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials. Several development works have been on the pending list that were supposed to be completed by 2021 end, but till now the works have not been completed. Around 52 major development works costing Rs 858 crore are pending.

The higher officials on Tuesday inspected the nala development works undertaken from Bandlaguda to Nagole in LB Nagar zone. Officials of the GHMC engineering department were asked not to take leave until the completion of 10 works undertaken at a cost of Rs 114 crore. Municipal Corporation authorities urged private agencies to start all works at once as soon as the tender process is completed. The authorities directed the GHMC officials to maintain an audit and take measures at the zonal level and were also asked to send progress reports on daily work to the senior level officers.

Following the completion of 13 works under the strategic road development project, six works have been completed while the remaining 7 works have been directed to expedite the work which is in various stages of progress. The State government directed the Town Planning Department to take active measures to demolish all illegal structures.