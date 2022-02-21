Telangana government to regularise encroached lands

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is all set to launch the regularisation scheme on Monday for the encroached lands both government and those lands which were allotted to government institutions but were illegally occupied by private persons.

Sources say that the government expects that it will receive nearly one lakh applications for the regularization of encroached lands. This would help the government to mop up over Rs 1000 crore revenue. The last date to submit the applications for the regularization of encroached lands is March 31.

Most of the government lands which were encroached are in Greater Hyderabad limits, mainly Ranga Reddy and Medchal – Malkajgiri districts, followed by Vikarabad, Warangal Urban, Karimnagar and Khammam districts. Sources said that the list of those who encroached the lands include some influential persons in the ruling party.

As per the proceedings, the encroachers or dwellers in the land not exceeding 120 yards will be regularised free of cost. The free regularization facility will be extended to the BPL families only. The government will collect 10 per cent of the basic value (as on June 2, 2014) as regularisation fee in the notified slums and 25 per cent basic value in other than notified slum areas between 126 and 150 yards.

Up to 250 yards, the regularization amount would be 25 per cent of the basic value of the land, up to 500 yards (50 per cent of the basic value) and above 500 yards, the government will charge 75 per cent of the basic value of the land.

The government has also identified the encroachment of lands owned by some departments and Corporations (including those of Singareni Collieries Company Limited – SCCL) in some parts of Hyderabad and other districts. All these would be regularised if the applicant submits relevant documents to the local Revenue department.