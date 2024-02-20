Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's 'X' Account Hacked, Cyber Crime Police Investigate

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Cybercrime 'X' account has been hacked. Cybercrime police from Mumbai have identified the network used to hack the account. Details obtained through technical evidence have revealed information about the entity behind the hacking. In a recent development, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

As part of this process, three IP addresses have been identified. Authorities have requested service providers to provide details based on these IP addresses. With this information, cybercrime police from Mumbai have identified the account hacked from Mumbai.