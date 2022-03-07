Telangana govt. allocates Rs 3,497 crore for 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi'

Telangana finance minister Harish Rao on Monday presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23. As a part of it, the government has allocated Rs 3,497 crore for 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' scheme, while the same scheme is being implemented as 'Mana Basti-Mana Badi' in the cities.

The scheme is proposed to develop the schools the state in three phases with an estimated amount of Rs 7,289 crore. In the first phase, the government would develop 9,123 schools taking a mandal as one unit at a cost of Rs 3,497 crore.

With 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi', the government is set to provide 12 kinds of basic amenities to the schools that include implementation of Digital Education, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture, repairs to schools, painting, green chalkboards, retaining walls, kitchen sheds, construction of extra classrooms, dining halls in high schools and toilets with water facilities.