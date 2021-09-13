Telangana govt. asks HC to allow immersion of POP Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar

The Telangana government has urged the high court to allow immersion of POP Ganesh idols into the Hussain Sagar and also allow the immersion procession towards tank bund.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) filed the petition asking the high court to lift the ban on the immersion of POP Ganesh idols and also remove restrictions on immersion of idols prepared with artificial colours. Also, the GHMC asked the court to make changes in the order of constructing a rubber dam on Hussain Sagar.

"If the idols are not allowed on the tank bund, the immersion process will take up to six days and the construction of rubber dam will take some time. There are around thousands of Ganesh idols with no sufficient water ponds to be immersed and the giant Ganesh idols cannot be immersed in the ponds. Many cranes were already deployed at the Hussain Sagar and other arrangements were made," the GHMC stated in its petition.

The GHMC also said that planning has been made for the Ganesh immersion process a few months ago and it is difficult to change it in small amount of time. It also assured the court to remove all the debris within 24 hours after the Ganesh immersion. It also said that the Ganesh Utsav Committee has threatened to stage protest if the idols are restricted for immersion.

