Telangana Govt. to fill up 4,000 posts to strengthen policing

Hyderabad: The State cabinet has approved the revamp of the entire state Roads and Buildings department and fill up nearly 3,990 posts in Police department and 2591 posts in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC welfare residential educational institutions in the state.

As part of strengthening the policing, the State Cabinet decided to fill up 3,966 posts in various categories in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda Commissionerates, Command Control Centre, Narcotics Control Bureau and Telangana Cyber Safety Bureau.

In this regard, the Cabinet directed the State Home department to take steps for the recruitment process. The Cabinet approved the establishment of new police stations, new circles and new divisions to further improve law and order and strengthen the police system in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.

The Cabinet approved the reorganisation of the Roads and Buildings Department and sanctioned 472 additional posts in various wings. The cabinet approved allocating Rs 635 crore to take up works immediately to improve the public transport facility in the event of roads cut off and washed away in the natural calamities such as rains, floods etc.

The Cabinet approved sanctioning a total of 2591 posts in various wings of the Mahatma Jyoti Ba Phule BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions in the BC Welfare department The Cabinet directed these new appointments should be made in teaching and non-teaching staff sections of the newly started 4 junior colleges, 15 degree golleges and 33 residential schools in this academic year.