Live
- Karnataka delegation in America: Holds talks with RTX, and Intelsat to explore collaborations
- HC reserves order on Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in Angallu case
- The greater the animal husbandry, the greater the country's wealth and economic progress: CM
- Lokesh as accused in Amaravati Ring Road case
- Amit Shah arrives in Amritsar for Northern Zonal Council meeting
- Calcutta HC allows DA protest rally in front of Abhishek Banerjee’s office
- We do not have water to release as much as TN has asked for says DCM DK Shivakumar
- Congress dubs PM Modi as a “certified liar”, says BJP conceded defeat before polls
- PlayStation India Announces PS5 Cricket24 Bundle; Launch Date and Details
- AP High Court reserves verdict on Naidu's bail plea in Angallu riots case
Just In
Telangana HC slaps Rs 10k fine on Aleru MLA over an election affidavit case
The Court expressed anger on the MLA and imposed Rs 10000 fined and ordered to file counter by October 3.
Hyderabad : The Telangana High Court expressed its anger on Aleru MLA. She was pleaded guilty to not filing a counter in the case filed against her. The Court is serious about the behavior of the MLA and imposed Rs 10000 fined and ordered to file counter by October 3.
A petition was filed in the High Court that false information was included in the affidavit filed by Gongidi Sunita Mahender Reddy during the 2018 elections. Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy of Aleru was impleaded in this petition. A person named Satish Kumar approached the High Court claiming that the assets were not shown properly and Sunita's election was invalid.
The High Court, which heard the petition on Tuesday, expressed its anger at the MLA for not filing a counter. The court fined the MLA and postponed the hearing of the case to October 3.